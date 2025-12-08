One held for illegal transportation of beef in goods vehicle in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 8 (PTI) A driver was arrested for allegedly transporting beef and other cattle parts illegally in a goods vehicle in this district, police said on Monday.

The vehicle was intercepted and seized during a late-night operation near Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna taluk on Sunday, they said.

According to police, the vehicle, which was reportedly travelling from Hunsur to Ramanagara, was first stopped by members of a local Hindu organisation, who then alerted the police. The Srirangapatna Town Police reached the spot and took the vehicle into custody.

During inspection, police found beef and legs of cattle inside the goods carrier. The driver was detained on the spot, a senior police officer said.

Samples of the seized meat have been sent for forensic examination, he added.

A case under the relevant sections of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act has been registered at the Srirangapatna Town Police Station, and an investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the consignment, they said. PTI COR AMP KH