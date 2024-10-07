One held for killing man, dumping his body in Thane district

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body near a hill in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The police arrested the accused, Ramesh alias Bala Shyamlal Mali, from Kalwa late on Sunday night, an official said.

The body of a 27-year-old man was found dumped at the base of a hill in Kalwa on October 2, and the deceased was later identified as Rahul Umeshkumar Prajapati, a resident of Bhaskar Nagar, senior inspector Ashok Uttekar of the Kalwa police station said.

The body, which bore injury marks, was sent for post-mortem, and the Kalwa registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, he said.

During the probe, the police team found CCTV footage of the accused and the victim moving together in the area.

The accused is being interrogated, and the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI COR ARU