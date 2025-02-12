One held for killing man in road rage incident in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) Police have arrested one person in connection with the killing of a man by two motorbike riders in a road rage incident earlier this month in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The victim, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma (45), a resident of Vashi, was riding his two-wheeler on the Belpada-Utsav Chowk road when he allegedly cut in front of two persons, then unidentified, on the motorbike on February 2.

Angered by the manoeuvre, the accused duo stopped Sharma’s vehicle and confronted him. One of them grabbed the victim, while the other accused hit him on the head with a helmet.

Sharma collapsed on the spot. Some passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to police.

The police subsequently formed eight teams to apprehend the culprits.

They examined CCTV footage of different areas and also used technical and intelligence inputs to track down the suspects, a police release on Tuesday said.

Based on a tip, the police on Tuesday apprehended one of the accused, identified as Mohammad Rehan Ansari (22), from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in neighbouring Mumbai, it said.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till February 15, the police said.

Efforts were on to trace the other accused, they said.

A case was registered against the accused on charges of murder, criminal intimidation and other legal provisions, the police added. PTI COR GK