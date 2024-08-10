One held for killing man over financial dispute

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly killing his acquaintance over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Amit Kumar Ramashray Rai, was arrested by the crime unit-II of Panvel in Navi Mumbai on Friday, an official said.

"The body of an unidentified man was found in Shirdhon village near Panvel on August 8. The crime branch launched a probe and formed four teams to nab the accused," senior inspector Umesh Gawli of the crime unit-II said.

The police identified the victim as Sushant Kumar Das (46) and found that he had a financial dispute with Rai. The latter killed him and dumped his body by the side of a road in Shirdhon village, he said, adding that police traced the accused and nabbed him with the help of technical inputs. PTI COR NP