One held for liquor adulteration in Palghar; stock worth Rs 12 lakh seized

Palghar, Nov 28 (PTI) The police have busted a liquor adulteration racket in Maharashtra's Palghar district by arresting one person and seizing stock worth Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the MBVV police's crime branch raided a chawl in Nalasopara on Thursday and arrested the accused, Dharmaraj Babulal Nishad (55), the official said.

The accused allegedly procured cheap liquor from Diu-Daman and Goa, adulterated it with chemicals, and sold it in bottles of reputed high-end liquor brands, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

"Our team has seized 368 bottles of 750 ml and 180 ml liquor of various high-end brands and other paraphernalia worth Rs 12 lakh," he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, along with sections 318 (cheating) and 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR ARU