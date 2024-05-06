One held for lynching 19-yr old youth over 'sacrilege' charge in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, May 6 (PTI) Two days after a 19-year-old youth was thrashed to death on the sacrilege charge, police on Monday said they have arrested a man in the matter.

Jarnail Singh, who was arrested, was part of a mob that lynched Bakshish Singh on Saturday, they said.

Bakshish was beaten to death following an alleged sacrilege incident that took place at a gurdwara here. He had allegedly torn some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, after entering the premises of the gurdwara in Bandala village here.

Jarnail was leading the angry mob that thrashed Bakshish. He was attacked with swords due to which he was seriously injured and later died on the spot, police said.

An FIR has been registered against Jarnail and some others on the complaint of Bakshish's father Lakhwinder Singh, they said.

Police had also lodged another FIR against Bakshish under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Arif Ke Police Station. PTI COR CHS N NB