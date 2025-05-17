One held for removing Israeli flag installed near T'gana Secretariat for Miss World pageant

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly removing the Israeli national flag installed by the Telangana government at the Secretariat in view of the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the Israeli flag was removed twice during this week and two separate cases were registered.

The first case was registered on May 12 following a complaint by a woman police official who stated that she checked the place after receiving information on social media and found the Israeli flag missing. A new flag was later installed, police said.

The second case was registered on May 16 based on the complaint of another police official who found the Israeli flag missing on May 14.

During investigation, Zakir, a bike mechanic by profession, was arrested in connection with the case booked on May 16, police said.

The arrested person has also allegedly posted a video of his act on social media.

So far, only the arrested person has been found to be involved and other aspects, including the reason for his action and the involvement of any other persons in the incident are under investigation, police said.

Efforts were on to nab the culprit in connection with the case booked on May 12.

Both cases were booked on charges of theft under BNS and also 'mischief causing damage to public property' under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The Miss World contest began here on May 10 and it will continue till May 31. PTI SJR SJR KH