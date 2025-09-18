One held for stabbing to death man in Latur road rage incident; hunt on for three others

Latur, Sep 18 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for alleged involvement in a murder in a road rage incident in Latur district, a police official said.

The murder took place around 12:45 am near Lahuji Salve Chowk following a quarrel that broke out when a multi utility vehicle (MUV) brushed past a car, the Shivajinagar police station official said.

"Four passengers of the MUV assaulted those inside the car, during which one of them, Anmol Kawate, was stabbed to death. Kawate's friend Sonali Bhosale was seriously injured in the knife attack. The Local Crime Branch nabbed Shubham Jaypal Patange (24) from his house in Sanjay Nagar in Renapur. The MUV was also seized," he said.

Efforts are on to nab the other three passengers in the MUV, the Shivajinagar police station official added. PTI COR BNM