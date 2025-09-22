One held for stealing birds from farmhouse in Raigad district

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) One person has been arrested for allegedly stealing different species of birds from a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Raigad district and smuggling them to Chennai, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Karjat police raided a premises in Chennai and rescued the birds that were stolen in July, an official said.

He said the police team apprehended one Anil Jadhav in connection with the theft, while his accomplice remains at large.

The complainant, who owns a farmhouse at Kashele in Karjat, had alleged that an African grey parrot, a blue-and-yellow macaw, and a scarlet macaw were stolen from the house, the official said.

The birds are worth about Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh in the market, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA ARU