One held for stealing gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 56.68 lakh from train passenger

Nashik, Oct 11 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force has arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 56.68 lakh from a passenger on a moving train, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Radhe Gajju Bisone allegedly stole a bag containing valuables belonging to Pradeepkumar Dharmpal Singh, who was travelling on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train, near Nashik on Friday.

Acting on Singh’s complaint, RPF launched a search and zeroed in on Bisone when the train was on its way to Manmad.

The RPF team checked Bisone’s belongings and found Singh’s bag containing over 50 tolas of gold and silver, worth Rs 56.68 lakh, the official said. PTI COR NR