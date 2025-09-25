One held for stopping bus in Hyderabad, waving Palestine flag

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stopping a state-run bus and waving a Palestine flag standing atop the vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the early hours of September 14 ahead of a religious procession in an area that falls under the Moghalpura Police Station limit, they said.

Following the incident, police on their own registered a case on charge of obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duty, and causing nuisance with their act, a police official said.

A video of a Palestinian flag being waved atop the bus was circulated on social media.

Police, during the course of the investigation, identified one person waving the flag and arrested him and efforts were on to identify some others standing on the bus, the official said.

The Hyderabad City Police, in a post on X, on Thursday, said an FIR has been registered, and the accused has been arrested.

"Legal action has been initiated, and the case is under investigation. Strict measures will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public peace and harmony," police said. PTI VVK VVK ADB