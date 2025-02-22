One held for theft at temple in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) One person was arrested Saturday for stealing several gold and silver ornaments from a temple in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Unidentified thieves had struck the Durga Mata temple at Ramnagar and decamped with three gold and two silver items on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He said Police have registered a case after received a complaint and started its investigation that led to the arrest of the culprit, Rohit Puri and the recovery of the stolen ornaments.