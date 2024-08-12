One held for theft at temple in Thane district

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) The police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a theft at a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district seven months ago, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, Shanur Akhtar Hussain Khan, was arrested from Ambernath town on Saturday, the official said.

Khan, a history-sheeter, allegedly broke into a Jain temple in Bhayander in January and stole Rs 1,000 from the donation box, he said.

Investigations have revealed that he was previously involved in a similar crime, and a case was registered against him in 2022, the official said. PTI COR ARU