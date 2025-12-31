One held for vandalising Shiv Ling in Andhra

Draksharamam (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 31 (PTI) A Shiv Ling was allegedly vandalised near the Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, and an accused has been apprehended in connection with the incident, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police received information about the incident on Tuesday and rushed to the spot, where the Shiv Ling, located near the Koneru (stepped water tank), was found damaged.

"A Shiv Ling was vandalised near the Draksharamam temple’s Koneru. Upon receiving the information, we visited the spot," Ramachandrapuram DSP B Raghuveer told PTI.

The accused, Seelam Srinivas (38), a resident of Thotapeta village in Ramachandrapuram mandal, was arrested at his house.

He allegedly struck the Shiv Ling with a hammer and fled the spot on a two-wheeler.

Based on information from residents and CCTV footage from the area, police launched an investigation into the incident, the DSP said.

He added that the accused is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

The DSP further stated that disputes had arisen between Srinivas and K Suri Babu, a temple priest, after the latter conducted a homam (Vedic fire ritual), dug a road, laid pipelines, and constructed a canal, which resulted in drainage wastewater flowing in front of the accused’s house.

Angered by this, Srinivas allegedly damaged the canal, escalating the dispute. Later, while attending to his work, he reportedly noticed Babu performing puja to a Shiv Ling near the Koneru within the temple premises.

The DSP said Srinivas acted with the intention of preventing Babu from conducting pujas and with a malicious intent to cause him harm.

A case has been registered under Sections 298 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy to seek details of the incident.

The minister informed the CM that special police teams had been formed to probe the matter.

Naidu directed officials to ensure that those responsible are punished severely and asked to be kept informed about the progress of the investigation. PTI MS GDK SSK