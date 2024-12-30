One held from Bengal's Murshidabad over link with terror outfit

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one person from Murshidabad district for alleged links to a terror outfit, a senior officer said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of Durlabhpur, was held from Naoda town during a raid conducted by the STF late on Sunday, he said.

“This person is a relative of another militant arrested from Kerala. The accused is a member of the terror group and helped the latter in setting up a sleeper cell here in Baharampore,” the STF officer told PTI.

"The two also have the same address on the voters’ list. Investigation is underway to gather more details," he added. PTI SCH SBN RBT