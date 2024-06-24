One held from Rajasthan for duping man of Rs 69k

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was held from Rajasthan for allegedly duping a Mumbai resident of Rs 61,890 on the pretext of providing call girl service to him, a police official said on Monday.

The Kalachowki police station official identified the accused as Mahendra Nathulal Patidar, from whom three mobile phones and nine SIM cards were recovered.

"When the victim searched the internet for a call girl service, Patidar contacted him and took Rs 61,890 after promising him the same. Later, he started avoiding the victim's calls. Our probe zeroed in on Patidar after we obtained CCTV footage of him withdrawing money from an ATM. Based on technical inputs, the police team reached a village in Dungarpur, searched more than 70 hotels and arrested him," he said.

He has been charged with cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, the official added. PTI ZA BNM