One held in ammunition theft case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was on Thursday arrested here in connection with the ammunition theft case, police said.

A joint operation carried out by Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) led to the recovery of the stolen ammunition and apprehension of the accused, who is a labourer, they said.

The accused allegedly stole a backpack containing 60 INSAS rounds, three magazines and a pouch on October 24 from a CRPF constable at Secunderabad railway station, they said.

Based on the complaint of the CRPF constable a case under section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered by the GRP and eight teams were formed, consisting of both GRP and RPF personnel, and further investigations were taken up.

The investigation involved a meticulous review of CCTV footage from the Secunderabad railway station, a GRP official said adding the accused, N Ananda Murthy, was identified in the CCTV footage and subsequently apprehended along with the backpack in the Gandhinagar Metro Station area.

However, the stolen INSAS rounds, magazines and pouch were not found in his possession and he said out of fear he had removed the ammunition from the backpack and kept them in the pouch near a pillar and that he did not find them later, the official said.

Further analysis of CCTV footage from the Gandhinagar Metro Station led the investigative teams to an elderly person wearing a red hoodie, walking towards Bholakpur with a concealed heavy material, he said.

Subsequently, the pouch containing the ammunition, including 60 INSAS rounds and three magazines were recovered from the possession of a 65-year-old man, who told the investigators that he had picked up the pouch during his morning walk and was about to hand it over to the police, the official added. PTI VVK VVK ROH