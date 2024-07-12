One held in connection with recovery of 4 bodies in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jul 11 (PTI) One person was arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for allegedly being involved in the suspected murder of four people last week, police said on Thursday.

The four bodies with hands and feet tied and cut marks on the neck were found on July 6 in a forest on the outskirts of Umpleng village in the district.

"In connection with the recovery of bodies of four people, suspected to have been murdered, a case was registered and one person was arrested during the investigation," East Jaintia Hills SP Giri Prasad told PTI.

Efforts are on to nab his accomplices in the crime, the SP said, without divulging the details of the arrested person.

Of the four deceased, the police have identified Nasar Kyndait (33) of Dkhiah East Pohshnong village in the district, and Ravi Rai (23) and Rajesh Rai (26) of Nepal.

Another deceased is yet to be identified, police said.

Three bodies have been handed over to their family members, an officer said.