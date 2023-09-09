One held in jewellery shop dacoity case in Bengal's Purulia

Purulia (WB), Sep 9 (PTI) The police has made a breakthrough in its probe into a daring dacoity at a jewellery shop in West Bengal's Purulia district with the arrest of one person, a senior official said on Saturday.

The mastermind of the August 29 dacoity had planned it from a correctional home, where he is lodged in connection with a different case, Purulia District SP Abhijit Banerjee said.

"We have arrested one of the persons involved in the dacoity at the jewellery shop," he told reporters here.

The senior official said that a recce of the shop was done by the members of the gang several times from August 20 before the actual crime was committed.

"It is a well-organised gang. The perpetrators had put up at a shelter at a place in Jharkhand, which is about 50 km from here," Banerjee said.

Two shops of a jewellery company were looted on August 29, with one being at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the Ranaghat dacoity. PTI AMR RBT