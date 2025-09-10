One held in J''khand by Delhi Police for ''disturbing'' religious harmony, ''possessing'' weapons

Ranchi, Sep 10 (PTI) A special cell of the Delhi Police, along with Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), on Wednesday arrested a person in Ranchi for allegedly disturbing religious harmony and possessing weapons, a senior police officer said here.

Based on specific inputs, joint operations were carried out at three places in two districts - Ranchi and Palamu, he said.

Four people were initially detained, and one of them was arrested later, he said, adding that three other detainees were released.

The raids were linked to a case registered at Delhi Police Special Cell PS for "inciting tension between communities, disturbing religious harmony through propaganda and possessing illegal weapons", according to a statement issued by Jharkhand ATS.

Among the four, one Ashraf Danish (23) was arrested from New Tabarak Lodge in the Lower Bazar Police Station area in Ranchi.

Danish is a resident of Bundu village in Bokaro district, Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj S said.

A preliminary investigation has not established Danish's alleged connection with any radical organisation, the officer said.

“A detailed interrogation will reveal further details,” he said.

The accused would be taken on a transit remand by Delhi ATS, the police spokesperson said.

The police recovered several objectionable items and a country-made pistol, live cartridge, copper sheet (weapon material), ball bearings, and four knives during the raids.

One laptop, a mobile phone, safety gloves, and Rs 10,500 in cash have been seized, the statement said.