One held in Nashik with illicit liquor worth Rs 11 lakh

Nashik, Nov 14 (PTI) One person was held allegedly with illicit liquor worth Rs 11 lakh in Nashik, a police official said on Friday.

Ashish Amarchand Firodiya was held from along Mumbai-Agra highway in Niphad taluka late Thursday night on a tip off, he said.

"Illicit liquor worth Rs 11 lakh was hidden in the tempo he was driving. The liquor was manufactured in Punjab and meant for sale in that state only. He had smuggled the liquor into Maharashtra. He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Prohibition Act," the Pimpalgaon police station official said.

Firodiya is a history-sheeter and has seven cases against his name under Maharashtra Prohibition Act in various police stations in Nashik city, the official added. PTI COR BNM