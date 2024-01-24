One held in Noida with 110 pints of Haryana liquor

Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) The Noida police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old suspected liquor trafficker after more than a hundred pints of alcohol meant for sale in Haryana were allegedly recovered from his possession.

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned sale and consumption of liquor purchased from outside the state, including from Delhi or Haryana, where the rates of several brands are lower.

"On Wednesday, accused Zakir, current resident of Chotpur colony and a native of Bihar, was held near Mamura village on the basis of a tip-off," a police spokesperson said, adding that 110 pints of foreign-made liquor meant for sale in Haryana were seized from his possession.

An FIR has been lodged against Zakir at the local Phase 3 police station under provisions of the Excise Act, the spokesperson said.

Local excise officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar district have earlier warned of strict legal action, including jail term and penalty, on illicit sale or consumption of non-state liquor. PTI KIS CK