One held in Panagarh accident case in West Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) One person was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman after her car overturned while racing with an SUV on a highway near Panagarh in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district earlier this week, a police officer said.

The arrested man was allegedly driving the SUV, also owned by him, when the accident occurred late on Sunday night.

Initially, there were claims that occupants of the SUV passed lewd comments on the woman, an event management professional, following which her car tried to speed away, leading to the accident.

The police, however, dismissed the allegation on Monday.

The accused man was arrested from the district's Andal area and taken to Kanksa police station, under the jurisdiction of which the accident happened, the officer said.

The police earlier claimed that CCTV footage of the area showed that the car of the deceased woman was pursuing the vehicle of the arrested man.

Chattopadhyay, a resident of Chinsurah in Hooghly district, was travelling with three colleagues to Gaya for a function when the accident occurred in Panagarh. PTI COR AMR SBN SBN