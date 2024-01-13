One held in Rs 24 cr fraud case on pretext of land sale near Noida Airport

Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) The police here have arrested a man in connection with a Rs 24-crore fraud on the pretext of selling land parcels near the Noida International Airport, officials said on Friday.

The accused allegedly took Rs 24 crore from the victims with an assurance of getting them farmland near the airport.

However, the land parcels were non-existent in reality, the complainants claimed.

Accused Aqil Khan (32) is one of the 16 named persons in the FIR lodged at the Sector 63 police station in this matter, the officials said.

"Khan is accused of committing fraud of crores by preparing fake and forged documents of land. He was arrested from Bhaypur village on Thursday," a police spokesperson said.

The complainant in the case Gaurav Sharma alleged that he and his three business partners Gopesh Rohatgi, Yatish Agarwal, and Shilpi Agarwal were duped of Rs 24 crore by Khan who provided them with fraudulent documents of the properties, the spokesperson said.

The accused claimed to belong to families with political power in Jewar and said they owned agricultural land near the under-construction airport, he added.

"In return for the payment, the suspects gave us revenue documents. When we asked them for a copy of the transfer documents of the purchased land in the revenue records, they started making excuses... It later turned out that the documents given to us were fake," Sharma stated in his complaint.

When the complainants demanded their money back, they were threatened with dire consequences, he claimed.

The FIR was lodged in December 2023 at the Sector 63 police station here against the 16 accused on charges of cheating, forgery of documents, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation, among others, the police said. PTI KIS RPA