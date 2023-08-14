One held in suspected moral policing case in Sullia

Mangaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Police have arrested one person in connection with a suspected moral policing case in which a man was assaulted by a vigilante gang at Sullia on Saturday.

The arrest was based on a complaint from Mohammed Jaleel (39), a native of Malappuram in Kerala, who has a rubber plantation on lease at Aranthodu in Sullia.

In his complaint, Jaleel said a Hindu woman who was known to him came from Madikeri and sought his help in renting a room to take rest. After arranging the room, he was returning to Aranthodu when five persons arrived in a car and scooter and stopped his vehicle.

The gang members allegedly abused and assaulted him and also made threats to life before leaving. Police have booked five persons in this connection. Three suspects, Lathish, Varshith and Puneeth, have been identified and Puneeth was arrested from Sonangeri.

Sources said the investigation is in progress and a search is on for the other accused.