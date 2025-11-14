One held, over 540 kg contraband seized in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) A drug peddler has been arrested and over 540 kg of contraband seized in two operations in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

"@assampolice goes beast mode against drugs! From 528.625 kg Ganja at Kathaltoli to 15.21 kg at Ratabari, @sribhumipolice busted what felt like a mobile warehouse," Sarma said in a post on X.

“One peddler arrested – no 'highs', only handcuffs,” he said.

The chief minister added that in Assam, “narcotics get zero VIP treatment". PTI RBT