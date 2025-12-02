One held, three others booked for extorting money by posing as BMC officials

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly extorting money from Dharavi slum dwellers by posing as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, and arrested one of the accused.

The incident came to light when a video of the accused persons went viral on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

He said that four persons were demanding money from shopkeepers, stall owners and others posing as BMC officials.

One of the accused persons was wearing a track suit of the Maharashtra police and khaki uniform.

It could not be ascertained if the man was from the police force, he said.

Police have registered a case of extortion against the accused persons for impersonating as BMC personnel and one of the accused was arrested, the police official said.

Further probe in the case was underway, he said. PTI DC NP