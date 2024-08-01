One held with 3.5 kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar, Aug 1 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has busted a trans-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of a person, adding that 3.5 kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the accused has been identified as Gurmej Singh of Bhindi Saidan Ajnala.

Police said Rs one lakh cash has also been recovered from him.

Dhillon said Gurmej was allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based drug smugglers. Drones were used to smuggle drugs from across the border, he said, adding that further investigations are on in the case.

Police got a tip-off that Gurmej had retrieved the drug consignment and was waiting to deliver it to someone in the area of Chheharta in Amritsar.

Police teams laid a trap and arrested him from the area of Ghanupur Kale.