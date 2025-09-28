One held with ambergris worth Rs 2.2 crore seized in Gujarat

Amreli (Guj), Sep 28 (PTI) Gujarat police have seized ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 2.2 crore in Amreli district and arrested one person, officials said on Sunday.

The special operations group (SOG) arrested the accused, Ravi Bhaskar, with 40 small and large solid pieces of ambergris, weighing 2.199 kg, during routine patrolling in Varsada village, an official said.

When questioned, the accused said that he had procured the substance in the neighbouring district of Bhavnagar and was planning to sell it in Amreli's Bagasara village, he said.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced by the digestive system of sperm whales and is used in perfumes. Possession of ambergris violates the Wildlife Protection Act.

The local forest department and forensic officials examined the seized substance, the official said. PTI COR KA ARU