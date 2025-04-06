One held with counterfeit currency, arms: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested with counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 2.15 lakh and arms and ammunition, Punjab Police said on Monday.

The accused, Jarman Singh, was arrested by Amritsar Rural police, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

"Recovery: One Glock 9mm Pistol, One .30 Calibre Pistol, 3 Magazines & Rs 2,15,500 in fake currency," the officer said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was sent by operatives of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI to create unrest in the region, Yadav said.

A case has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar and further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages, he said. PTI CHS DIV DIV