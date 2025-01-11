One held with mephedrone worth Rs 1 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The police's patrolling team intercepted the accused on the MIDC road in Dombivili town late on Friday night and recovered 34 gm of mephedrone from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende of Zone III, Kalyan.

The contraband was valued at Rs 1.08 lakh, he said.

The official said a case has been registered against the accused, Vinay Iyer, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisment

Zende said earlier this week, the police seized 1,123 gm of ganja worth Rs 25,500 and 40 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 9,000 in separate raids.

He said the anti-drug drive will continue, and special teams were formed to monitor and prevent drug-related activities in the region. PTI COR ARU