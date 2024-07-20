One held with rare fish species in Assam: Officials

Golaghat (Assam), Jul 20 (PTI) A person was arrested and a rare species of fish seized from him in Assam’s Golaghat district, forest officials said on Saturday.

The arrest followed a search operation carried out on Friday night by forest personnel from Kaziranga range headquarters and Haldibari beat office, based on specific information.

During the operation, four live ‘Channa Barca’ fish were discovered inside a vehicle. The car and the fish were seized, and the driver was taken into custody.

The arrested person, from neighboring Nagaon district, has been charged under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Wildlife Protection (Assam Amendment) Act, 2009.

Channa Barca, also known as ‘Cheng Garaka’ in Assamese, is a rare species of snakehead fish endemic to the upper Brahmaputra river basin in India’s Northeast and Bangladesh.

This fish typically resides in metre-deep vertical burrows along wetlands' peripheries. During monsoon, when the groundwater table rises, the fish emerges to hunt and breed, but it is also targeted by poachers. Due to its attractive appearance and high ornamental value, Channa Barca is sought after by specialist aquarists both nationally and internationally.