One-horned rhino found dead in Assam's Pobitora

Morigaon, Aug 22 (PTI) The carcass of a one-horned rhinoceros was found in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, officials said on Saturday.

The carcass was found by forest guards during patrolling near Tuplung Camp on Friday evening, they said.

The horn of the rhinoceros was intact, they said, adding that it was suspected that the animal died of old age.

The horn has been collected for safe custody, an official said.

The post-mortem examination will reveal the actual cause of death, he said.

The 38.85-sq-km sanctuary, with grassland and wetland, has the highest density of rhinoceros. PTI CORR DG DG SOM