One-hour block on Mumbai-bound lane of expressway for gantry erection on Thursday

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) The Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain shut for an hour for erecting gantries on October 12, an official release said.

The traffic block will be operated from noon till 1 pm as gantries are being erected at Deku village, Aadoshi tunnel, and Amrutanjan Bridge under the highway management system, as per a release issued by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Wednesday.

The about 95-km long six-lane expressway is the first access-controlled highway in the county.

A day before, a two-hour block was operated on the Pune-bound lane of the expressway for the erection of overhead gantries at Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel. PTI KK NSK