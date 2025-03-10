One-hour debate in Lok Sabha for approval of President's Rule in Manipur

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Lok Sabha will have an hour-long discussion on the statutory resolution seeking approval of the proclamation of President's Rule in Manipur.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Om Birla, on Monday.

The BAC also decided to cancel the sitting on March 13 on account of Holi. It recommended that the Lok Sabha may sit on Saturday, March 29, to compensate for the March 13 sitting.

It has allotted 10 hours for a discussion on the Railways and one day each for debates on the Demands for Grants of the ministries of Jal Shakti, and agriculture and farmers' welfare.

The BAC has also allotted eight hours for a discussion on the finance bill.

The committee has authorised the speaker to select two more ministries for discussions and voting on Demands for Grants from housing and urban affairs, social justice and empowerment, external affairs, and defence.

The BAC has also decided to allot six hours for the discussion on the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25, the Demands for Excess Grants for 2021-22, and completion of the budgetary process for Manipur.

