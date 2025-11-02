One hurt as container truck rams into road divider in Thane

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) One person was injured after a speeding container truck rammed into a road divider in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The accident, which occurred near the Cadbury Bridge exit around 7 am, caused traffic congestion on the busy road, he said.

The container truck was heading to Gujarat from Kalamboli when the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle and rammed it into the road divider, the official said.

The driver, Kamta Pal (50), sustained a head injury and was rushed to the civil hospital, while a hydra machine and a fire department vehicle were deployed to clear the damaged vehicle, he said. PTI COR ARU