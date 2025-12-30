One hurt in coastal road accident involving three cars

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) A pile-up accident involving three cars occurred on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Tuesday, leaving an occupant of a Mercedes car injured, police said.

Videos of the accident have gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred when two cabs rammed into the luxury car from behind one after the other. The impact led to one of the taxis overturning, while the high-end car crashed into a road divider. The injured businessman, identified as Amit Seth, was travelling in the Mercedes car to the Mumbai airport.

He was rushed to a hospital and discharged after treatment, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK