One IAS officer assigned to each Odisha district to supervise implementation of welfare measures

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI)The Odisha government has assigned one senior IAS officer in each of the state's 30 districts to supervise the implementation of important welfare measures.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg recently issued a circular to all senior IAS officers, in which she encouraged each of them to visit the allotted district for at least two days once in the two months and spend one night in the district or sub-divisional headquarters.

During the visit, the officers will supervise the implementation of important government schemes and programmes to ensure the delivery of public services to the people in an effective manner, the circular said.

They have been advised to randomly select the areas of visit within the district, including inaccessible and tribal-dominated areas.

The officers were advised to visit at least one gram panchayat and assess the level of saturation in the coverage of various development and welfare programmes of the government for basic facilities in that particular GP.

According to the circular, the officers will have at least one meal a day (on a payment basis) in either an ST/SC hostel or a school (mid-day meals) or an orphanage to check the quality of food and the ambience in those places.

In the eight mineral-bearing districts like Angul, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Sundargarh, the officers concerned will review the utilisation of funds under the district mineral foundation (DMF), Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and also visit projects sanctioned under the two funds, it said.

Officers assigned to aspirational districts have been asked to specially review the progress under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ASP).

The officers have been asked to submit their findings, after each visit, to the chief secretary.