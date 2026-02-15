One injured, 13 vehicles damaged as container truck loses control in Thane

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) A person was injured and 13 vehicles were damaged when the driver of a container truck lost control of the heavy vehicle on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra’s Thane on Sunday, an official said.

The accident took place around 4.30 pm in the Gaimukh area, affecting traffic for some time. The container driver fled the scene, he said.

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit many cars and autorickshaws, he said.

"Altogether, 13 vehicles, including the truck, were damaged. One person sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised,” said Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Civic and traffic officials reached the spot and cleared the road by around 5.20 pm, he said, adding that police are trying to trace the absconding container driver. PTI COR NR