One injured as bus ploughs into multiple vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) At least one person was injured after an out-of-control state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus ploughed into multiple vehicles on a flyover here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident caught on CCTV camera installed inside the bus showed the driver crashing into multiple bikes and cars moving ahead, apparently after losing control of the vehicle, they said.

This even as the conductor of the bus was seen urging him to apply the brake. On stopping the bus, the conductor and the driver can be seen rushing out to assist a person mourning in pain after being hit by the bus.

The incident occurred on the Hebbal flyover at around 9:30 am on Monday, police said.

One person was injured and being treated for a leg fracture, a BMTC official said adding there were no casualties. PTI AMP ROH