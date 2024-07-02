One injured as DTC bus overturns in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) A person was injured when a DTC bus with 15 passengers overturned in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area early Tuesday, police said.

According to a police officer, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus plying on route number 763 -- ISBT to Uttam Nagar -- was on its way to Rajouri Garden when it hit a divider on Ring Road and overturned.

The incident took place around 3.40 am, he said.

According to the information available so far, one person has received minor injuries, the officer said, adding legal action is being initiated. PTI ALK RHL