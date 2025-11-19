One injured as motorbike-borne assailant opens fire in Mumbai's Malad area

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) A real estate agent was injured after an unidentified motorbike-borne assailant shot him in suburban Malad on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to a Charkop police official, the incident took place near Father Susai English school at 2.45 pm.

Three men on a motorbike rode up to Fredi (full name not known) and one of them fired three rounds at him before they fled, the official said.

A bullet hit Fredi in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Local police as well as the crime branch are probing the incident and multiple CCTV cameras are being checked, the official said, adding a First Information Report has been registered for an attempt to murder and other relevant offences under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.