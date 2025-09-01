One injured as roof of house in Meerut police lines collapses

Meerut (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A portion of the roof of a house collapsed in the police lines here on Sunday evening, leaving one person injured, officials said.

The house was allotted to Omkar, a tailor posted in the police department. He lives there with his wife, two sons and eight other family members, the police officials said.

While Omkar suffered minor injuries when the portion of the roof collapsed, all members of his family were safely evacuated, they said.

They said it is suspected that incessant rain weakened the roof, causing it to collapse.

As soon as information about the incident was received, police officers reached the spot and started relief work. Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

"The entire family was sent to the hospital for preliminary investigation and treatment. Everyone is safe. Only one person has suffered minor injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. There is no cause for concern at the moment," Tada told PTI.

Police said the affected family will be provided a temporary safe accommodation and a technical investigation of the damaged building will be conducted.