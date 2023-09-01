One injured as speeding SUV hits autorickshaw in Mumbai; driver held

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) One person was injured when a speeding SUV collided with an autorickshaw in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place at EMP circle in Thakur village in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said.

The autorickshaw driver Raghuvansh Udit Narayan Tiwari, a resident of Mira Road, sustained serious injuries when a speeding SUV collided with his vehicle, he said.

The police have arrested the 28-year-old car driver, the official said, adding that the injured man is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. PTI DC ARU