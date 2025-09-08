One injured, houses gutted in fire in Arunachal village

Itanagar, Sep 8 (PTI) One person suffered injuries and a few houses were gutted in a fire at Kaying village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district on Monday afternoon, an army official said.

The blaze erupted around 3.30 pm, following which an army team rushed to the spot with available resources, he said.

Two houses were completely gutted, while one person suffered burn injuries in the fire, Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

“Our team’s swift response and firefighting efforts ensured the fire was brought under control and prevented further damage,” he said in a statement.

All residents in the vicinity were safely evacuated, Rawat said.

The team also provided medical treatment to the injured.

District officials could not be contacted for further details. PTI UPL RBT