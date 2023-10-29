One injured in Bihar's Purnea district

Purnea (Bihar), Oct 29 (PTI) A person was injured following a clash between members of two groups in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday over a controversial Instagram post on the Israel-Hamas conflict, police said.

The incident took place at Champa Nagar area around 6 am, police said, adding traffic came to a standstill for several hours as protesters hit the streets and burnt tyres and shouted slogans against police for not arresting the person who made the post.

Finally, senior police officials reached the spot and asked the protestors to clear the road. Later in the day, police arrested the man responsible for the post.

In a post on X, Purnea police said, "One person sustained minor injury following a clash between members of two groups in Champa Nagar area after a controversial Instagram post pertaining to Israel. Police have arrested the person who made the Instagram post". PTI COR PKD MNB