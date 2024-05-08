One injured in BJP-Congress workers clash at polling booth in Karnataka

Surpur (Karnataka), May 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old BJP worker was injured after workers of the BJP and Congress clashed with each other following a verbal spat at a polling station here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Bdyapur polling station falling under Surpur Assembly segment in Yadgir district on Tuesday.

Bhimanna Mallappa Byali suffered grievous head injury during the stone pelting and was taken to Yadgir district hospital, they said.

According to the police, the BJP and Congress workers got into a heated argument over the voting of migrant workers during the polling at Surpur Assembly by-election along with Raichur Lok Sabha constituency.

Soon the argument escalated into a group clash between workers of both parties who started hurling stones at each other, they said, adding that the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

However, an Election Commission official said the polling process was not affected and it was held peacefully. PTI AMP ROH