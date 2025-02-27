One injured in clash in Bihar, 10 held

Nalanda (Bihar), Feb 27 (PTI) One person was injured and 10 people were arrested in a clash between two groups during a community feast in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Mafi village when the two groups got engaged in an altercation as a few persons were seen allegedly urinating near a 'Bhandara' (community feast) site and the clash broke out, Nalda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said.

“The clash erupted between the two groups of people during a ‘Bhandara’ around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. A group of people objected to a few persons who were urinating near the 'Bhandara' site. Thus a clash broke out between the two groups and a person was injured. Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control," the SP told PTI.

The injured was admitted to a government hospital and is likely to be discharged on Thursday, he said.

"A case was registered and ten people were arrested in connection with the incident," the SP said.

The police rejected allegations of communal clash.

"There is no communal angle to the incident as being reported in a section of media," he claimed.

The police have not disclosed the identity of the injured person.