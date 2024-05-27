One injured in clash in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha), May 27 (PTI) A supporter of an independent candidate was injured on Monday after allegedly being beaten up by BJD workers in the Dharmasala assembly constituency in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Pakhar panchayat when the supporter of Himanshu Sekhar Sahu aka Liku, who is contesting from the assembly segment as an independent candidate, was allegedly attacked by some members of the BJD over a dispute related to putting up posters in the village, an officer said.

The injured has been undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

In an accident, at least three BJD workers were injured in the afternoon when a car hit their motorcycles during a campaign in Pakhar village under the Dharmasala Police Station limits, the officer said.

Advertisment

According to reports, as the Jajpur district will go to polls on Saturday, a bike rally was organised by the BJD in the assembly.

Hundreds of BJD workers and its candidate Pranab Balabantray took part in the rally.

The injured workers were immediately taken to the local hospital for treatment, the police said.

Advertisment

A police team reached the spot and seized the car, the officer said, adding that the driver of the vehicle and its occupants managed to flee the spot soon after the accident, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sitikantha Kanungo was camping at the site along with the police force to avoid any untoward incident.

“We are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty,” said the ASP.

No one was arrested in the accident, he added. PTI COR AAM AAM BDC