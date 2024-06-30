One injured in firing

Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) A man was injured in firing at Nimta in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday.

Nimta police station, officer in charge, Sanjoy Kundu said an anti-social shot at a person near his house on Saturday night.

"The injured person is admitted to RG Kar Hospital and is undergoing treatment. The culprit has been arrested, and the crime weapon has been recovered," the officer said, adding that further investigation is going on.

A police force has been deployed in the area. PTI BSM RG